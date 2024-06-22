Previous
The 3 M’s by wakelys
The 3 M’s

Michael the Matterhorn and me.
Not a bad way to start the day.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Diana ace
A fabulous composition and capture, how lovely to see the two on you! Finally blues skies too :-)
June 22nd, 2024  
Tia ace
Lovely natural selfie with a beautiful backdrop! Hope the blue sky lasts!
June 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Perfect start to any day
June 22nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
So glad it's cleared the sky for you. Hope day stays perfect xx
June 22nd, 2024  
