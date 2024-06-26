Sign up
Previous
Photo 633
Happy breakfast
For my get pushed challenge to photograph food.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2235
photos
139
followers
96
following
173% complete
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
631
1598
632
1599
1600
1601
633
1602
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
26th June 2024 9:18am
Tags
fruit
,
pineapple
,
breakfast
,
melon
,
get-pushed-621
Susan Wakely
ace
@la_photographic
one for my get pushed challenge.
June 26th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
That is a happy breakfast! So creative!
June 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice!
June 26th, 2024
