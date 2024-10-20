Previous
Brave or mad by wakelys
Photo 672

Brave or mad

It’s a wet and windy day today so compulsory walk along the beach. There were a handful of kite surfers on the water. The strong gusting southerly winds must have been a real strain.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Susan Wakely

Mags ace
It's a great shot and composition!
October 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like your use of selective colour
October 20th, 2024  
