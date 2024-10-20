Sign up
Photo 672
Brave or mad
It’s a wet and windy day today so compulsory walk along the beach. There were a handful of kite surfers on the water. The strong gusting southerly winds must have been a real strain.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
6
2
1
Extra
iPhone 15 Pro
20th October 2024 11:39am
sea
beach
Mags
ace
It's a great shot and composition!
October 20th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like your use of selective colour
October 20th, 2024
