Living on an Island means the only way on is a road bridge which is 310 meters (0.193 miles).Between 1867 - 1963 there was a railway crossing more information seen below https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hayling_Island_branch_line The old railway track is now a footpath and popular with walkers, cyclist and horse rider.The old railway bridge has totally fallen into disrepair so no longer able to cross this section of the sea.