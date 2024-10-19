Previous
A busy day on the water

But still time to grab a cuppa.
The end of season for the sailing club lifting boats out of the water. Ably assisted by my dear friends who where doing a grand job.
Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Nice action shot. It is that time of year again. Maintenance beckons.
October 19th, 2024  
