Previous
Photo 1711
View on a high tide
This was my view as I left the island this morning.
In fact it was more impressive 10 minutes before as there were storm clouds. By the time that I parked the car the clouds cleared a little and the sun came out.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
harbour
