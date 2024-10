Playing with the camera

For my get pushed I was challenged to find a tool on any one of my cameras that I have never used before.

Not to give up on a challenge I thought that I would experiment with my LUMIX TZ90 and try in camera selective colour again. This surprised me as I selected One Point Colour and got two colours. This was much simpler than the Nikon but not sure that I will be in a rush to do it again.