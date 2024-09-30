Previous
Rolls Royce engine by wakelys
Photo 669

Rolls Royce engine

Well what else do you do who waiting for your flight home.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant! Well spotted… it’s a nice colour plane!
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise