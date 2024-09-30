Sign up
Previous
Photo 1698
Which way shall we go
Fascinating to see a truck towing another truck along the interstate when we were going from Alabama to Atlanta to the airport.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
3
1
Susan Wakely
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th September 2024 11:01am
Tags
truck
,
lorry
JackieR
ace
So glad we saw such interesting sights on the highway. What a week it's been eh!?
September 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Someone is having a very bad day!
September 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
It has quite weird effect
September 30th, 2024
