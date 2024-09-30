Previous
Which way shall we go by wakelys
Which way shall we go

Fascinating to see a truck towing another truck along the interstate when we were going from Alabama to Atlanta to the airport.
Susan Wakely

JackieR
So glad we saw such interesting sights on the highway. What a week it's been eh!?
September 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Someone is having a very bad day!
September 30th, 2024  
Suzanne
It has quite weird effect
September 30th, 2024  
