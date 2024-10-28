Sign up
Previous
Photo 1723
Shaggy ink cap
Also known as lawyer's wig, or shaggy mane
Ably assisted by my lighting director.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
4
3
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2395
photos
133
followers
90
following
472% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th October 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
October 28th, 2024
Boxplayer
Wonderful
October 28th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
I'd wear that. 😁
October 28th, 2024
JackieR
Bootifully lit!!!
October 28th, 2024
