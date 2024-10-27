Previous
Relaxing with friends by wakelys
Photo 1722

Relaxing with friends

I am guessing that the Magpie has found some snacks onboard.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous scene
October 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-cute
October 27th, 2024  
KV ace
It is good to have friends!
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise