Sitting the dock of a bay by wakelys
Photo 1601

Sitting the dock of a bay

With a duck for company.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rTVjnBo96Ug
Weggis, Switzerland
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Susan Wakely

Mags
A nice candid with a beautiful view!
June 25th, 2024  
Lisa Brown
How cute. looks very peaceful
June 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
A great catch!
June 25th, 2024  
Rob Z
Lol - love your brief narrative - and the fabulous catch!
June 25th, 2024  
Corinne C
What an outstanding composition! and both models :-) are wonderful!
June 25th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
Ohhh...well spotted and photographed....
June 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
@corinnec thank you Corrine. I really appreciate your positive comment.
June 25th, 2024  
katy
Perfect! Perspective, color, subject, song, composition!FAV
June 25th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Love it - I remember that view well
June 25th, 2024  
KV
Docked and ducked… such a nice composition… love those mountain layers.
June 25th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful capture, so serene
June 25th, 2024  
JackieR
Lovely candid capture
June 25th, 2024  
