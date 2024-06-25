Sign up
Previous
Photo 1601
Sitting the dock of a bay
With a duck for company.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rTVjnBo96Ug
Weggis, Switzerland
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
12
6
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2233
photos
139
followers
96
following
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1596
1597
631
1598
632
1599
1600
1601
Tags
water
,
bird
,
girl
,
mountains
,
duck
,
lake
,
dock
Mags
ace
A nice candid with a beautiful view!
June 25th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
How cute. looks very peaceful
June 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great catch!
June 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - love your brief narrative - and the fabulous catch!
June 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What an outstanding composition! and both models :-) are wonderful!
June 25th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh...well spotted and photographed....
June 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@corinnec
thank you Corrine. I really appreciate your positive comment.
June 25th, 2024
katy
ace
Perfect! Perspective, color, subject, song, composition!FAV
June 25th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it - I remember that view well
June 25th, 2024
KV
ace
Docked and ducked… such a nice composition… love those mountain layers.
June 25th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Beautiful capture, so serene
June 25th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Lovely candid capture
June 25th, 2024
