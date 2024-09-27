Previous
Pick a hat by wakelys
Pick a hat

We were invited into a strangers house to look at the decorations.
The things you do when visiting Alabama.
27th September 2024

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
katy ace
Love the hats! One for each of us
September 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh wow! Great capture and I love the decor.
September 27th, 2024  
JackieR ace
You were told as a child not to accept sweeties from strange men as a child. A great triple hat capture
September 27th, 2024  
