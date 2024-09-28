Sign up
Photo 1696
Turkey
And not being fattened up for Christmas.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2363
photos
131
followers
89
following
464% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
28th September 2024 2:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
turkey
Suzanne
ace
Well what turkey would think I was ready for basting???
September 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the colours!
September 28th, 2024
