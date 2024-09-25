Previous
What a tongue by wakelys
Photo 1693

What a tongue

My get pushed was to capture wildlife you see on holiday, that you don't see at home so here’s another hummingbird
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Gosh, look at it with its tongue out. I don't think I've ever seen that.
September 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oooh. Beautifully positioned and look at that tongue!
September 25th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Amazing! And I had no idea hummingbirds’ tongues were so long.
September 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What an opportunity for you - i would love to see these small wonders.
September 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow… amazing shot! Well done…
September 25th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Oh that’s outstanding!
September 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic shot!
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise