Photo 1691
Smaller than it looks
How can something so tiny look so big.
Taken through the kitchen window..
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
4
3
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
get-pushed-634
Corinne C
ace
A sweet portrait
September 24th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Such a fabulous capture
September 24th, 2024
katy
ace
It looks huge! Fabulous shot Sue
September 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super shot!
September 24th, 2024
