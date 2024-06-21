Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 631
Aw he is such a romantic
I should be grateful that he used his finger to write this and didn’t pee in the snow.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2228
photos
139
followers
96
following
172% complete
View this month »
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
Latest from all albums
1592
1593
1594
1595
630
1596
1597
631
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st June 2024 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I think we can all be grateful for that!! Fun shot
June 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha! That’s a lot of letters to pee!
June 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@carole_sandford
I am confident that he god do it.
June 21st, 2024
Chrissie
Haha! Great sentiment and capture.
June 21st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet & funny shot!
June 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
LOL! My morning laugh!!
June 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That made me laugh out loud.
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close