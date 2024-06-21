Previous
Aw he is such a romantic by wakelys
Photo 631

Aw he is such a romantic

I should be grateful that he used his finger to write this and didn’t pee in the snow.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I think we can all be grateful for that!! Fun shot
June 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha! That’s a lot of letters to pee!
June 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@carole_sandford I am confident that he god do it.
June 21st, 2024  
Chrissie
Haha! Great sentiment and capture.
June 21st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Sweet & funny shot!
June 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
LOL! My morning laugh!!
June 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That made me laugh out loud.
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise