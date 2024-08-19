Previous
Dreamy setup by wakelys
Photo 661

Dreamy setup

This is demonstrating how I got the dreamy rose. As seen here
Sorry forgot to add black surface as used .
Simple vase filled with water.
Immerse rose secured by needle and weighted by one weight and a stone with a hole in it. (Any weight will do these were readily available).
Light above not only provided light but but helped to hold the rose upright.
Calligraphy white ink, eye drop to make dropping ink easier.
The camera was on a tripod
Settings 1/60s, f7.1, ISO 640. Manual focus and rapid burst as drops entering the water.
Heavily cropped and cleaned up a little and sharpened in Snapseed. Flip the picture 180 degrees.
Sounds a faff but all took no longer than 20 minutes.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Kathy A ace
You lost me after simple vase filled with water 🤣
August 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's all so interesting -what a clever way to produce your lovely image. Sounds like fun to set up too! :)
August 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nicely done and narrated.
August 20th, 2024  
Sally Ings ace
Thanks for sharing the set up.
August 20th, 2024  
