Dreamy setup

This is demonstrating how I got the dreamy rose. As seen here
Sorry forgot to add black surface as used .
Simple vase filled with water.
Immerse rose secured by needle and weighted by one weight and a stone with a hole in it. (Any weight will do these were readily available).
Light above not only provided light but but helped to hold the rose upright.
Calligraphy white ink, eye drop to make dropping ink easier.
The camera was on a tripod
Settings 1/60s, f7.1, ISO 640. Manual focus and rapid burst as drops entering the water.
Heavily cropped and cleaned up a little and sharpened in Snapseed. Flip the picture 180 degrees.
Sounds a faff but all took no longer than 20 minutes.