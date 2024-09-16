Previous
Someone has a pretty lawn by wakelys
Someone has a pretty lawn

But lurking amongst the weeds is a small piece of blue litter. Thought that I had better remove it
16th September 2024 16th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

Lots of dandelions… nice pops of yellow.
September 16th, 2024  
Lovely little blooms!
September 16th, 2024  
