Previous
Photo 1684
Someone has a pretty lawn
But lurking amongst the weeds is a small piece of blue litter. Thought that I had better remove it
16th September 2024
16th Sep 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2.
2351
photos
131
followers
89
following
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
665
1680
666
1681
1682
667
1683
1684
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th September 2024 12:25pm
Tags
grass
,
litter
,
weeds
,
lawn
,
curse-5
KV
ace
Lots of dandelions… nice pops of yellow.
September 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely little blooms!
September 16th, 2024
