Photo 1680
Cathedral in the landscape
A stroll around the harbour. There were so many swans in the foreground. I counted at least 30 in clear sight and possibly another 30 to the right.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
sea
landscape
fishbourne-harbour
Diana
Such a gorgeous capture and scene, I love the different layers.
September 12th, 2024
Mags
What a beautiful landscape.
September 12th, 2024
gloria jones
A wonderful capture.
September 12th, 2024
