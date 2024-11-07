Sign up
Previous
Photo 1733
Anyone for cake?
My get pushed challenge was to do a low key food still life.
BOB
No cake eaten in the making of this!
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Susan Wakely
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th November 2024 2:44pm
Tags
cake
,
low-key
,
get-pushed-640
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
trying not to over think the M&S advert!
Cake from another well known store.
November 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool! By why on earth was the cake not eaten??? That sounds sacrilegious to me.
November 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot but such a waste! One should only use edible props ;-)
November 7th, 2024
Cake from another well known store.