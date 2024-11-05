Sign up
Previous
Photo 1731
A day on the Beach
The walk from Lyme Regis to Charmouth is a small part of the Jurassic coastline. More information
https://www.visit-dorset.com/explore/jurassic-coast/
As you walk along you can hear gentle tap, tap, tap of people breaking small rocks looking for fossils.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2406
photos
133
followers
90
following
Tags
beach
,
seaweed
,
driftwood
,
fossils
,
amonites
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great collage, hope you avoided the rock falls!
November 5th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Wonderful fossil finds
November 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@nigelrogers
there were plenty of fresh falls so very sticky underfoot in parts and we kept closer to the shore line.
November 5th, 2024
