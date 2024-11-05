Previous
A day on the Beach by wakelys
A day on the Beach

The walk from Lyme Regis to Charmouth is a small part of the Jurassic coastline. More information https://www.visit-dorset.com/explore/jurassic-coast/
As you walk along you can hear gentle tap, tap, tap of people breaking small rocks looking for fossils.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

Nigel Rogers ace
Great collage, hope you avoided the rock falls!
November 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Wonderful fossil finds
November 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@nigelrogers there were plenty of fresh falls so very sticky underfoot in parts and we kept closer to the shore line.
November 5th, 2024  
