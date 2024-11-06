Previous
Revisiting Gold Hill by wakelys
Photo 1732

Revisiting Gold Hill

My very first 365 photo on 1st February 2020 was Gold Hill as seen here
It was a very overcast grey day today, cars parked and scaffolding on one of the houses so I walked a little further down to capture this.

6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
474% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice one
November 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene. How wonderful to revisit the site of your first post.
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise