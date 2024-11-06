Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1732
Revisiting Gold Hill
My very first 365 photo on 1st February 2020 was Gold Hill as seen
here
It was a very overcast grey day today, cars parked and scaffolding on one of the houses so I walked a little further down to capture this.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2407
photos
133
followers
90
following
474% complete
View this month »
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Latest from all albums
1726
1727
675
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th November 2024 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shaftesbury
,
gold-hill
Casablanca
ace
Nice one
November 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene. How wonderful to revisit the site of your first post.
November 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close