The lovely Michelle

Michelle is a larger than life lady and works in the 19 Fouteas Tea Room. It is such a nostalgic place to visit where you step back into the 1940’s.

I was meeting a friend and we were fascinated by police activity outside as they were doing a drug search on a car.

She was so friendly and a fun character to chat to.

At Christmas she buys a gift and gives it to a stranger which I thought was a fabulous idea.

Her lipstick was a metallic red and really stood out. She chatted about her fully body tattoos explaining that when a friend was going through chemotherapy she shaved her hair and had her head tattooed . She often wears a turban not to cover her tattoos but she enjoys wearing the flamboyant headwear. My friend asked what part of the body was most painful to get tattooed and she told us the armpit area was unpleasant + a few other personal areas.

I explained 365 I told her this would be ideal for this challenge but assured her that I would not be sharing on Facebook to which she answered “I don’t care love, share with who you like.