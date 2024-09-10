Sign up
Photo 1678
Claimed by the sea
Just over 10 years ago this was growing close to the shore but coastal erosion has undermined its roots.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th September 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sea
,
beach
,
whereilive
Beverley
ace
A spectacular photo, such a shame….
September 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
How amazing in such a short time. Lovely capture and scene.
September 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
And now it is an elegant piece of driftwood...
September 10th, 2024
