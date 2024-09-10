Previous
Claimed by the sea by wakelys
Claimed by the sea

Just over 10 years ago this was growing close to the shore but coastal erosion has undermined its roots.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
A spectacular photo, such a shame….
September 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
How amazing in such a short time. Lovely capture and scene.
September 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
And now it is an elegant piece of driftwood...
September 10th, 2024  
