Newly commissioned by wakelys
Photo 1677

Newly commissioned

This lovely stained glass window has just been installed in the entrance of St Nicholas Chapel, Langstone. A few hundred yards from the entrance is the sea . It’s a dull day today but the light through this window was reflecting the pretty pinks.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
September 9th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Love the pastel colours.
September 9th, 2024  
