Previous
Photo 1677
Newly commissioned
This lovely stained glass window has just been installed in the entrance of St Nicholas Chapel, Langstone. A few hundred yards from the entrance is the sea . It’s a dull day today but the light through this window was reflecting the pretty pinks.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2341
photos
132
followers
89
following
459% complete
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th September 2024 12:42pm
window
,
stained-glass
,
langstone
,
st-nicholas
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
September 9th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Love the pastel colours.
September 9th, 2024
