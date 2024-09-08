Previous
Defending its territory by wakelys
Photo 1676

Defending its territory

Another swan came close so this was an aggressive gesture.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Wylie
great sequence
September 8th, 2024  
Kathryn M
Love how you have put this together.....captures the moment well.
September 8th, 2024  
Paul J
A great sequence
September 8th, 2024  
Casablanca
Fabulous, feel like I am there!
September 8th, 2024  
Tia
Fabulous storytelling sequence
September 8th, 2024  
