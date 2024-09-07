Previous
As I look out of the window by wakelys
As I look out of the window

Across the street to the Hydrangeas at the front of my neighbours house. A cheerful sight on a dull drizzly day.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Casablanca ace
Very cheery colour
September 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
September 7th, 2024  
