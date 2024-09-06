Sign up
Photo 1674
Teapots
And there were many more in a cafe that we visited today.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2338
photos
133
followers
90
following
458% complete
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
664
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th September 2024 12:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
teapots
Diana
ace
It is such a fabulous find and capture, I love the duck and her chicks! Looking at it once more, there are so many beautiful ones. Not that I would serve tea in any ;-)
September 6th, 2024
