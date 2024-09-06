Previous
Teapots by wakelys
Photo 1674

Teapots

And there were many more in a cafe that we visited today.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It is such a fabulous find and capture, I love the duck and her chicks! Looking at it once more, there are so many beautiful ones. Not that I would serve tea in any ;-)
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise