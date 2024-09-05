Sign up
Photo 1673
Puddles galore
As I am leaving the farm shop. A day when sensible people stay at home.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
rain
,
wet
,
puddles
Kathryn M
ace
Yup, like me you are not sensible then.....I too got caught in a torrential downpour. You have done well to capture the heavy rain with the splashes and bubbles!
September 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Had you stayed home you would not have had this fabulous photo op of great rain splashes.
September 5th, 2024
