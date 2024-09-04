Sign up
Previous
Photo 1672
The Swan Whisperer!
Or plain bonkers.
This chap regularly feeds the swans and the food is tucked between his knees. There were seven cygnets who were also happy to be touched.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
4
5
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th September 2024 2:17pm
Privacy
Public
bird
man
swan
Corinne C
ace
What an amazing and touching image!
September 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
September 4th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Delightful.
September 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That is an amazing sight. Very nice storytelling image. I’ll go with whisperer.
September 4th, 2024
