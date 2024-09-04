Previous
The Swan Whisperer! by wakelys
Photo 1672

The Swan Whisperer!

Or plain bonkers.
This chap regularly feeds the swans and the food is tucked between his knees. There were seven cygnets who were also happy to be touched.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What an amazing and touching image!
September 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
September 4th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Delightful.
September 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
That is an amazing sight. Very nice storytelling image. I’ll go with whisperer.
September 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise