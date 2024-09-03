Sign up
Previous
Photo 1671
Beach Huts
This was for my get pushed challenge to choose one of those special effects on my camera and use it on a photo.
I tried several effects but liked the “Photo illustrator”effect that it had on the huts and the clouds.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
,
beachhuts
,
get-pushed-631
Susan Wakely
ace
@aecasey
one for the challenge using the Photo illustrator effect.
September 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
oh I think that was a clever choice because it makes this look like such a pretty little painting
September 3rd, 2024
