Capturing the reflections by wakelys
Photo 630

Capturing the reflections

The young man to the left was trying to capture people passing by. If you look closely ou can see raindrops in the puddles.
We chatted for a few minutes and hopefully he will be joining 365.
I sent him this shot by email.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2.
172% complete

Casablanca ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Awesome shot! I saw the raindrops. Hopefully the young man will join 365.
June 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful street shot with the photographer!
June 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Stellar shot.
June 20th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice street scene. Love the colors and action. Hope he joins!
June 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant…
June 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Great shot. Good to spread the word.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
