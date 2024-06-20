Sign up
Photo 630
Photo 630
Capturing the reflections
The young man to the left was trying to capture people passing by. If you look closely ou can see raindrops in the puddles.
We chatted for a few minutes and hopefully he will be joining 365.
I sent him this shot by email.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
7
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2226
photos
138
followers
95
following
172% complete
View this month »
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
Latest from all albums
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
630
1596
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th June 2024 9:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
street
,
rain
,
nightlights
,
theme-june2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Awesome shot! I saw the raindrops. Hopefully the young man will join 365.
June 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful street shot with the photographer!
June 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Stellar shot.
June 20th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very nice street scene. Love the colors and action. Hope he joins!
June 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant…
June 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Great shot. Good to spread the word.
June 20th, 2024
