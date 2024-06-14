Sign up
Previous
Photo 1590
From a distance
I could see the cathedral spire between the trees.
My get pushed challenge being “from a distance”.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2219
photos
139
followers
95
following
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th June 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
cathedral
,
trees
,
spire
,
get-pushed-619
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
one for the challenge.
June 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely framing!
June 14th, 2024
