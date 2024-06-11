Sign up
Previous
Photo 1587
An afternoon on the water
Surrounded by dark clouds but had but a little spot of sunshine.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2216
photos
138
followers
95
following
434% complete
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1581
629
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
11th June 2024 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea
,
boats
Beverley
ace
Wonderful… so relaxing
June 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely vista
June 11th, 2024
