An afternoon on the water by wakelys
Photo 1587

An afternoon on the water

Surrounded by dark clouds but had but a little spot of sunshine.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Beverley ace
Wonderful… so relaxing
June 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely vista
June 11th, 2024  
