Previous
Very convenient by wakelys
Photo 627

Very convenient

But not sure that I would like to share this space.
This is in a local community health clinic.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
But they have to share the bog-brush
May 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oooo errr!! The only ones of this style I ever thought were brilliant were the family ones in Ikea. Big loo, little loo, baby changing table and low sink and high sink. This doesn't look particularly relaxing!!
May 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
How weird is this, great find and capture. Not for me though 😁
May 23rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I have heard that if you pick the lower one it is actually better for you, but some user’s knees can’t handle the squat. Great half and half, but weird image.
May 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Not much privacy here.
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Only when desperation calls!
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise