Photo 627
Very convenient
But not sure that I would like to share this space.
This is in a local community health clinic.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd May 2024 10:54am
toilet
mayhalf-2024
JackieR
ace
But they have to share the bog-brush
May 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oooo errr!! The only ones of this style I ever thought were brilliant were the family ones in Ikea. Big loo, little loo, baby changing table and low sink and high sink. This doesn't look particularly relaxing!!
May 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
How weird is this, great find and capture. Not for me though 😁
May 23rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I have heard that if you pick the lower one it is actually better for you, but some user’s knees can’t handle the squat. Great half and half, but weird image.
May 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Not much privacy here.
May 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
Only when desperation calls!
May 23rd, 2024
