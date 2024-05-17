Sign up
Photo 625
On the street
My get pushed challenge was to try and get a night street shot but not that I would not be going far this week my second option was to try a b&w day street scene.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
street
petersfield
get-pushed-615
Mags
ace
Superb B&W!
May 17th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice street shot
May 17th, 2024
