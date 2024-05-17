Previous
On the street by wakelys
Photo 625

On the street

My get pushed challenge was to try and get a night street shot but not that I would not be going far this week my second option was to try a b&w day street scene.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Superb B&W!
May 17th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice street shot
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise