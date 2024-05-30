Previous
Feeding time for Scruffy by wakelys
Feeding time for Scruffy

Just when I was thinking what shall I do for 365 today my get pushed challenge popped up.
So here we have a bird. I sat patiently waiting trying to get the Robin in flight but he is a bit too quick for me even on burst mode.
@dkbarnett one for the challenge.
May 30th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV. this is a magnificent photo of him very close, sharp detail.
May 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing close up
May 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning close up of this beauty, love those fluffy feathers and light.
May 30th, 2024  
FBailey ace
A little beauty!
May 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
super sweet
May 30th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Awww....sweet little one.
May 30th, 2024  
