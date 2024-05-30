Sign up
Previous
Photo 1575
Feeding time for Scruffy
Just when I was thinking what shall I do for 365 today my get pushed challenge popped up.
So here we have a bird. I sat patiently waiting trying to get the Robin in flight but he is a bit too quick for me even on burst mode.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
7
6
365
NIKON D5600
30th May 2024 12:47pm
eating
,
seed
,
robin
,
scruffy
,
juvenile
,
get-pushed-617
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
one for the challenge.
May 30th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV. this is a magnificent photo of him very close, sharp detail.
May 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing close up
May 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning close up of this beauty, love those fluffy feathers and light.
May 30th, 2024
FBailey
ace
A little beauty!
May 30th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
super sweet
May 30th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Awww....sweet little one.
May 30th, 2024
