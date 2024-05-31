Previous
A rural Idyll by wakelys
Photo 1576

A rural Idyll

Being a country girl I am always happy in such settings with the Lupins, wildflowers, insects, church and a good friend.
Oh and the bonus stop for tea and sticky bun on the way home.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise