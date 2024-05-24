Previous
Harbour view by wakelys
Harbour view

Playing in Lightroom and found a feature that I didn’t know I had (geometry/distortion).
I regularly take shots of the west side of the island but today this is on the East side.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Dorothy ace
Beautiful scene and presentation!
May 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice effect, nice pic
May 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, love the presentation.
May 24th, 2024  
