Previous
Photo 1569
Harbour view
Playing in Lightroom and found a feature that I didn’t know I had (geometry/distortion).
I regularly take shots of the west side of the island but today this is on the East side.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2196
photos
137
followers
96
following
429% complete
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
627
1569
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th May 2024 12:32pm
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
harbour
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful scene and presentation!
May 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice effect, nice pic
May 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, love the presentation.
May 24th, 2024
