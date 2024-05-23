Previous
Flight of the humble bee by wakelys
Photo 1568

Flight of the humble bee

For my get pushed challenge I was asked to take a close up of a Bee. There were several varieties being vey busy this morning.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
that is fabulous Sue! Such clarity and action freezing Fav, fav fav
May 23rd, 2024  
Chrissie
How gorgeous
May 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you so much. You maybee seeing it again!!
May 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Eee this is amazing!
May 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail.
May 23rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! You nailed it. Beautiful closeup details.
May 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Superb capture!
May 23rd, 2024  
Catherine P
spectacular! Fav
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Awesome!
May 23rd, 2024  
vaidas ace
Great shot and details.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise