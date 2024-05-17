Sign up
Previous
Photo 1562
In my lawn
I know it’s no mow May but… I will let them live a little longer.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2186
photos
138
followers
97
following
427% complete
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1556
624
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th May 2024 8:59am
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
buttercups
,
nomowmay-24
Wylie
ace
nice to leave them a while
May 17th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Nice colour among all the green.
May 17th, 2024
