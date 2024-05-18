Previous
Physic garden by wakelys
Physic garden

My husband had never been here before so we sat in this relaxing space for a while and enjoyed watching the birds insects and others enjoying this space. For anyone interested see link below.
https://www.petersfieldphysicgarden.org.uk/
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Dione Giorgio
Fav. Gorgeous image and leading lines. The footpath looks lie it has been covered by artificial turf ; it looks so neat and perfect.
May 18th, 2024  
xbm ace
We have a Physic Garden in the grounds of Ely Cathedral. No doubt many of our modern medicines have their origins in these plants.
May 18th, 2024  
