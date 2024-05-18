Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1563
Physic garden
My husband had never been here before so we sat in this relaxing space for a while and enjoyed watching the birds insects and others enjoying this space. For anyone interested see link below.
https://www.petersfieldphysicgarden.org.uk/
18th May 2024
18th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2188
photos
138
followers
97
following
428% complete
View this month »
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
Latest from all albums
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
625
1563
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th May 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
physic-garden
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Gorgeous image and leading lines. The footpath looks lie it has been covered by artificial turf ; it looks so neat and perfect.
May 18th, 2024
xbm
ace
We have a Physic Garden in the grounds of Ely Cathedral. No doubt many of our modern medicines have their origins in these plants.
May 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close