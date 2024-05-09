Previous
Fir cone by wakelys
Photo 1554

Fir cone

Another abstract in nature for my get-pushed challenge.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
@dkbarnett I can’t seem to stop now that I have started.
May 9th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Super choice
May 9th, 2024  
Martyn Drage
Nice patterns, cool pic
May 9th, 2024  
Chrissie
Oooh, love this!
May 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting abstract
May 9th, 2024  
katy ace
This is amazing! At first, I thought it was snakeskin
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise