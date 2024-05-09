Sign up
Previous
Photo 1554
Fir cone
Another abstract in nature for my get-pushed challenge.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
7
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2177
photos
139
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th May 2024 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
fir-cone
,
get-pushed-614
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
I can’t seem to stop now that I have started.
May 9th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Super choice
May 9th, 2024
Martyn Drage
Nice patterns, cool pic
May 9th, 2024
Chrissie
Oooh, love this!
May 9th, 2024
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting abstract
May 9th, 2024
katy
ace
This is amazing! At first, I thought it was snakeskin
May 9th, 2024
