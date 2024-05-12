Sign up
Photo 1557
A family outing
On this stretch of the water there were also ducklings and beautiful clear water.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th May 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
river
,
swan
,
cygnets
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections. You seem to have lovely weather.
May 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
We're you on the water with them, this is oh so beautiful
May 12th, 2024
