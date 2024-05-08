Previous
Fern by wakelys
Photo 1553

Fern

For my get pushed challenge I was asked to capture abstract in nature.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely ace
@dkbarnett another for the challenge.
May 8th, 2024  
Brian ace
Stunning on black
May 8th, 2024  
katy ace
I followed @briaan suggestion, and viewed it on black. He’s absolutely correct. It’s a beautiful piece of art, Sue. FAV
May 8th, 2024  
