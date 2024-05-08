Sign up
Photo 1553
Fern
For my get pushed challenge I was asked to capture abstract in nature.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th May 2024 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
get-pushed-614
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
another for the challenge.
May 8th, 2024
Brian
ace
Stunning on black
May 8th, 2024
katy
ace
I followed
@briaan
suggestion, and viewed it on black. He’s absolutely correct. It’s a beautiful piece of art, Sue. FAV
May 8th, 2024
