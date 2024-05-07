Previous
Passionflower tendril by wakelys
Passionflower tendril

For my get pushed I was asked to do an Abstract image in nature .
This is approx 1cm.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Susan Wakely

@dkbarnett thank for this challenge. It was nice to go into the garden and look for the unusual and let nature do the abstract so little modification done.
May 7th, 2024  
Lin ace
Nicely captured - a perfect find for your challenge.
May 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely little curls!
May 7th, 2024  
