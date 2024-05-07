Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1552
Passionflower tendril
For my get pushed I was asked to do an Abstract image in nature .
This is approx 1cm.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2174
photos
139
followers
97
following
425% complete
View this month »
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
Latest from all albums
1546
1547
1548
1549
622
1550
1551
1552
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th May 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
tendril
,
passionflower
,
get-pushed-614
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
thank for this challenge. It was nice to go into the garden and look for the unusual and let nature do the abstract so little modification done.
May 7th, 2024
Lin
ace
Nicely captured - a perfect find for your challenge.
May 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely little curls!
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close