Transport 30 by wakelys
Photo 1545

Transport 30

For my get pushed challenge I was asked to do Mono with the possibility of also doing a collage. So here we are for the grand finale the ones that I had in reserve Justin case I couldn’t find something on the day.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop hoping that this fits the brief.
April 30th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
It certainly does! I like this a lot, the way you have arranged the different photos to make a harmonised whole really makes the composition very appealing.I also love the way the one colour image lifts the entire effect of the collag. Very well done.👍
April 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous grand finale, you deserve a prize Susan 👌🏼👏🏻
April 30th, 2024  
JackieR ace
That's brilliant!! What a finale
April 30th, 2024  
