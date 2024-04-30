Sign up
Photo 1545
Transport 30
For my get pushed challenge I was asked to do Mono with the possibility of also doing a collage. So here we are for the grand finale the ones that I had in reserve Justin case I couldn’t find something on the day.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
collage
,
transport
,
mono
,
30-shots2024
,
get-pushed-613
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
hoping that this fits the brief.
April 30th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
It certainly does! I like this a lot, the way you have arranged the different photos to make a harmonised whole really makes the composition very appealing.I also love the way the one colour image lifts the entire effect of the collag. Very well done.👍
April 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous grand finale, you deserve a prize Susan 👌🏼👏🏻
April 30th, 2024
JackieR
ace
That's brilliant!! What a finale
April 30th, 2024
