Previous
Photo 621
On the beach
With a little glimpse of sunshine.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2164
photos
140
followers
97
following
170% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
28th April 2024 4:06pm
sea
beach
clouds
beach-huts
vaidas
ace
For me it's unusual to see gravelled beach.
April 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@vaidasguogis
ver common here in the South Coast of the UK.
April 28th, 2024
