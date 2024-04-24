Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1539
Transport 24
Golf buggy loaded and ready to transport the clubs around the golf course.
Apparently although old and in need of a good clean this buggy is battery operated.
I don’t play golf but attend the golf club to attend a U3a photography group.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2156
photos
140
followers
97
following
421% complete
View this month »
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Latest from all albums
1534
1535
616
617
1536
1537
1538
1539
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th April 2024 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
,
golf-buggy
Peter Dulis
ace
fun
April 24th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Good addition to the series. Did you have to pay the golf course to go around with the photography group and take pictures?
April 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@mcsiegle
no we have the luxury of a nice room with a view of the lake.
April 24th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
@wakelys
Oh! Is the golf course just where the photography group meets?
April 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close