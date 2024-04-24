Previous
Transport 24 by wakelys
Photo 1539

Transport 24

Golf buggy loaded and ready to transport the clubs around the golf course.
Apparently although old and in need of a good clean this buggy is battery operated.
I don’t play golf but attend the golf club to attend a U3a photography group.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
fun
April 24th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Good addition to the series. Did you have to pay the golf course to go around with the photography group and take pictures?
April 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@mcsiegle no we have the luxury of a nice room with a view of the lake.
April 24th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
@wakelys Oh! Is the golf course just where the photography group meets?
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise